One dead after motorcycle crash in Grayson County

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAYSON, Va. (WDBJ) - A North Carolina died June 2nd from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Grayson County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 11:47 a.m. to Rt. 16, a quarter-mile north of Rt. 735.

Jeffrey Finkelstein, 66, of Concord, N.C., was driving a Ducati motorcycle north on Rt. 16 when he crossed the center line and hit a dump truck driving south.

Finklestein was flown to the Smyth County Community Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the dump truck, Johnathan Halsey, 37, of Mouth of Wilson, Va,., wasn’t injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

