One dead, another seriously injured after crash in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Big Rock native died Saturday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Buchanan, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 5:58 a.m. to Rt. 460, less than half a mile west of Rt. 656.

Jordan A. Hagerman, 26, of Honaker, was driving a Chevy Silverado west on Route 460 when he drove across the center line and hit the driver a Chevy Equinox driving eastbound.

The driver of the Equinox, Kaitlin J. Owens, 25, was taken to Buchanan General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Hagerman was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.