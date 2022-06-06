Person found dead in Elliston woods

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The remains of a 44-year-old were found in a wooded area in the 2600 block of Northfork Road.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, friends and family of Crystal Hannah, of Elliston, were unable to establish contact with Hannah and a report of a missing adult was filed on Sunday.

Along with help from the Montgomery County Commonwealth Attorney, James Hunter Stallard, 38, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, and concealing a dead body.

Stallard is at the Montgomery County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.