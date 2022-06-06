Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Person found dead in Elliston woods

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The remains of a 44-year-old were found in a wooded area in the 2600 block of Northfork Road.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, friends and family of Crystal Hannah, of Elliston, were unable to establish contact with Hannah and a report of a missing adult was filed on Sunday.

Along with help from the Montgomery County Commonwealth Attorney, James Hunter Stallard, 38, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, and concealing a dead body.

Stallard is at the Montgomery County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos
crash, wreck, ambulance
Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday
Roanoke Police
Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday
NCAA baseball logo
NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard
Several agencies responded to help 2 people after their canoe flipped in the New River.
Two people rescued after canoe flipped in the New River

Latest News

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport celebrates inaugural Delta Air Lines flight from LaGuardia Airport
Caleb Firebaugh mugshot
Victim dies after May Roanoke Co. house fire, charges upgraded
The National D-Day Memorial
National D-Day Memorial reflects on June 6th, 1944
Courtesy: Organization website
Give Local Alleghany Highlands hosting giving day Tuesday