Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport celebrates inaugural Delta Air Lines flight from LaGuardia Airport

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport(WDBJ 7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport celebrated the first Delta Air Lines flight from New York – LaGuardia.

There was a water cannon salute as the plane entered the airport Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the airport says this new flight service will be in addition to American Airlines existing service.

“This is great for consumers because the competition is going to keep fares in the market down so we’re excited about that. Delta does have a significant operation at LaGuardia. They run a shuttle service up to Boston between New York - LaGuardia and so it does open up some connecting flights where if people want to go to Boston but they don’t want to go to Atlanta or they don’t want to fly to Charlotte, they can just connect through LaGuardia. and go on their way to New England,” said Bradley Boettcher, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development.

Boettcher hopes more people will take advantage of more options to visit New York City.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos
crash, wreck, ambulance
Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday
Roanoke Police
Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday
NCAA baseball logo
NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard
Several agencies responded to help 2 people after their canoe flipped in the New River.
Two people rescued after canoe flipped in the New River

Latest News

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
Caleb Firebaugh mugshot
Victim dies after May Roanoke Co. house fire, charges upgraded
The National D-Day Memorial
National D-Day Memorial reflects on June 6th, 1944
Courtesy: Organization website
Give Local Alleghany Highlands hosting giving day Tuesday