Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport celebrates inaugural Delta Air Lines flight from LaGuardia Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport celebrated the first Delta Air Lines flight from New York – LaGuardia.

There was a water cannon salute as the plane entered the airport Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the airport says this new flight service will be in addition to American Airlines existing service.

“This is great for consumers because the competition is going to keep fares in the market down so we’re excited about that. Delta does have a significant operation at LaGuardia. They run a shuttle service up to Boston between New York - LaGuardia and so it does open up some connecting flights where if people want to go to Boston but they don’t want to go to Atlanta or they don’t want to fly to Charlotte, they can just connect through LaGuardia. and go on their way to New England,” said Bradley Boettcher, Director of Marketing and Air Service Development.

Boettcher hopes more people will take advantage of more options to visit New York City.

