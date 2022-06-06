Hometown Local
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Police Department says a teen is in custody after “concerning photos” were posted to social media.

Officers became aware of the photos on Friday evening. The department says school resource officers investigated, and took the suspect into custody “with appropriate charges” the same night.

Salem Police say it does not believe there is a credible threat to the safety and security of the City of Salem Schools or any individuals. The department says it takes these reports very seriously and will always investigate them fully. The police department reminds parents to monitor their child’s social media activities and accounts. Officers thanked the parents who reported the content in question to authorities.

