ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS is warning the community of a scam call being delivered as the Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Fire Marshal’s Office will never call and ask for money for fines, violations, etc.

Anyone receiving such as call is asked to contact 540-853-2795 to report the message.

