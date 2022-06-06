Hometown Local
State Police: Man found dead as police attempt to execute search warrant

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in Amherst that left one man.

Police say the incident occurred around 7 p.m., as the Virginia State Tactical Team was executing a search warrant at a home on Newington Drive.

The warrant was issued in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the SWAT team heard a gunshot as they attempted to enter the house.

Police say they then sent a robot into the home after multiple failed attempts to engage the resident. The robot found Joseph, R, Lombard dead with a gun near his body.

No state police personnel discharged their weapons during the incident, according to the department.

Lombard’s remains were taken to the Medical Examiners Office for autopsy and examination.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

