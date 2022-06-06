Two people rescued after canoe flipped in the New River

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Search and Rescue Task Force says two people were taken to safety after flipping their canoe in the New River.

Officials say at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, task force members responded to the Foster Falls Campground. Two people had flipped a canoe in rapids about a mile upsteam. Officials say the individuals were able to sit on a rock in the middle of the river until rescue boats were able to get to them and bring them to safety.

The search and rescue task force reminds everyone to always wear a life jacket while out on the water.

