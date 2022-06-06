Victim dies after May Roanoke Co. house fire, charges upgraded

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The homeowner found lying in the front yard of a home on fire in the 4000 block of Brookridge Road on May 28 has died as a result of injuries from the day.

The suspect, Caleb Firebaugh, 25 of Roanoke County, had previously been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding. This has now been upgraded to first degree murder.

Firebaugh was located after his vehicle was involved in a Boones Mill crash. He fled the crash on foot, but taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

