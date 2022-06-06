Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Victim dies after May Roanoke Co. house fire, charges upgraded

Caleb Firebaugh mugshot
Caleb Firebaugh mugshot(Roanoke County Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The homeowner found lying in the front yard of a home on fire in the 4000 block of Brookridge Road on May 28 has died as a result of injuries from the day.

The suspect, Caleb Firebaugh, 25 of Roanoke County, had previously been charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding. This has now been upgraded to first degree murder.

Firebaugh was located after his vehicle was involved in a Boones Mill crash. He fled the crash on foot, but taken into custody by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos
crash, wreck, ambulance
Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday
Roanoke Police
Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday
NCAA baseball logo
NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard
Several agencies responded to help 2 people after their canoe flipped in the New River.
Two people rescued after canoe flipped in the New River

Latest News

The National D-Day Memorial
National D-Day Memorial reflects on June 6th, 1944
Courtesy: Organization website
Give Local Alleghany Highlands hosting giving day Tuesday
Leaders in Roanoke are encouraging restaurant workers to get a Hepatitis A vaccine
Roanoke Leaders Offer Hepatitis A Vaccines to Restaurant Workers
Roanoke Fire-EMS
Scam calls being forged as Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office