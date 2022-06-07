Hometown Local
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have identified the victim who died from injuries after a fight in the 1700 block of Melrose Avenue NW Sunday night.

Berkley C. Bradley, 55 of Roanoke, died after being taken to the hospital after the verbal altercation became physical, leaving him lying on the ground.

Any charges are yet to be released.

