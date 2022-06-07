Hometown Local
Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is expected to join the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care