Hokie Baseball Team Enjoying Run to Super Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Tech baseball team swept its way through the regional round in Blacksburg, beating Wright State and then taking out Columbia twice. The Hokies will host a super regional for the very first time after being picked to finish last in the ACC’s Coastal Division in the preseason.

“This is the time that these guys will not forget for the rest of their lives,” said Head Coach John Scefz. “When these guys sign pro contracts, it’s awesome. They deserve every single bit of it, but the next couple of days will be something that they’ll be talking about for the next 30 years.”

The Hokies will face Oklahoma this weekend at English Field in a best of three series.

