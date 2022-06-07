Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Hokie Baseball Team Enjoying Run to Super Regional

Tech will face Oklahoma this weekend
By Travis Wells
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Virginia Tech baseball team swept its way through the regional round in Blacksburg, beating Wright State and then taking out Columbia twice. The Hokies will host a super regional for the very first time after being picked to finish last in the ACC’s Coastal Division in the preseason.

“This is the time that these guys will not forget for the rest of their lives,” said Head Coach John Scefz. “When these guys sign pro contracts, it’s awesome. They deserve every single bit of it, but the next couple of days will be something that they’ll be talking about for the next 30 years.”

The Hokies will face Oklahoma this weekend at English Field in a best of three series.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos
crash, wreck, ambulance
Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday
Roanoke Police
Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
NCAA baseball logo
NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard

Latest News

Hokies Baseball Leader Looks Back On Taking The Job
Hokies Baseball Leader Looks Back On Taking The Job
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole, left, celebrates with guard Stephen Curry, middle,...
Warriors answer in Game 2, top Celtics 107-88 to even Finals
The Hokies celebrate following Sunday's 7-2 NCAA Regional win over Columbia.
SUPER SUNDAY! No. 4 Virginia Tech wins first-ever NCAA Regional
NCAA baseball logo
NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard