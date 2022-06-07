Hometown Local
LewisGale Hospital Pulaski celebrating employee's 50 years of service

Sammy Mabe is celebrating 50 years at LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski
Sammy Mabe is celebrating 50 years at LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Hospital in Pulaski celebrated a beloved member of the team on June 6.

Sammy Mabe is celebrating 50 years of service at the hospital.

He is a PBX (Private Branch Exchange) operator.

Sammy has Cerebral palsy and is an advocate for people with disabilities joining the workforce.

Through his time at the hospital he says he’s met just about everyone in the Pulaski community.

“It makes me feel good that most people in this town have helped one way or another to the hospital and I’ve made a lot of friends doing that,” he said.

Mabe says he still has plenty of working days ahead of him at the hospital.

