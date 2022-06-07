Hometown Local
Lynchburg Salvation Army asking for donations amid high inflation

The Salvation Army of Lynchburg
The Salvation Army of Lynchburg(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is asking for your help as they wrestle with high inflation.

They say they’re seeing an increase in requests for assistance for things like utilities and rent. They’re also grappling with the effects of higher food prices.

Currently they feed over 50 people per day.

You can stop by if you’d like to make a donation.

