Lynchburg Salvation Army asking for donations amid high inflation

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army in Lynchburg is asking for your help as they wrestle with high inflation.

They say they’re seeing an increase in requests for assistance for things like utilities and rent. They’re also grappling with the effects of higher food prices.

Currently they feed over 50 people per day.

You can stop by if you’d like to make a donation.

