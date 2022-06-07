Hometown Local
Man found dead in Amherst home linked to threats against law enforcement, judiciary employees

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The man found dead Saturday evening at a home in the Town of Amherst along Newington Drive was wanted for threatening the mass shooting of local law enforcement and judiciary employees through Facebook Messenger.

According to Lynchburg Police, Joseph R. Lombard began to send direct messages to the department late Friday night. The messages continued overnight into the early morning hours.

Lombard was identified as the owner of the profile by Saturday afternoon and a search warrant was obtained for his home. The following charges were issued for his arrest:

  • Threats to bomb or burn a building
  • Threats of death or bodily injury to a person
  • Harassment by computer

The Virginia State Police Tactical Team was asked to assist with the service of the warrants.

Lombard was found dead in his home by Virginia State Police while the warrant was being served on Saturday evening.

