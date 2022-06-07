Hometown Local
Man killed after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford County

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Bedford County early Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the incident occurred at 3:50 a.m. on Rt. 460, near Candle Lane.

A 72-year-old male pedestrian was walking west on Rt. 460 in the roadway when he was hit by a tractor-trailer driving west.

Police say Bedford County 911 received a call from a passer-by prior to the crash, saying a man was walking in the road, but before any units could respond, the man had been hit.

Police say they will release more information after they’ve notified the man’s next-of-kin.

