Pulaski County Public Schools summer meal program underway

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is working to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.

The school district’s summer meal program started on June 6.

“It’s important that kids have access to these meals during the summer,” Pulaski County Public School’s School Nutrition Director Ethelene Sadler said.

She says keeping students fed is crucial during the summer.

“We know that sometimes some of our children, I think, could actually be considered living in a food desert,” Sadler said.

All seven of the county’s schools are enrolled in the Community Eligibility Provision allowing the school district to provide breakfast and lunch at no cost to students.

“All the students in our entire division are eligible and also even children that are age one to 18 are eligible for these meals,” Sadler said.

There’s many distribution sites around the county, but there’s a change from last year’s procedure.

“It was waivers in place so that parent guardians could pick up the meals and so now the students have to come to the site and get their meals and consumed on site, that is the major change that we are experiencing this summer,” Sadler said.

Even with the change, Sadler says its still important that anyone in need stops by for a meal.

“We try to make sure that those menus are planned according to student taste. Because you know, we know what they like. And we make sure what we put on the plate is what they’re going to actually consume,” she said.

Click here to see the distribution sites and locations

