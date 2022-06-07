Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Roanoke City Council discusses school safety

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The threat of gun violence and the safety of students dominated much of the discussion, as Roanoke City Council met for its regular meeting Monday afternoon.

Council received an update from Chief of Police Sam Roman, from city staffers who have been helping to coordinate a variety of programs and from council member Joe Cobb who chairs the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

With the investigation of alleged threats in two city schools last week, concern over student safety took center stage.

“If we did a survey in the city right now, it would probably be the thing that most citizens that have children in the schools are concerned about,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

At one point the subject turned to school resource officers, and Chief Roman told members of city council he would like to see SROs in each of Roanoke’s 17 public schools.

“It’s about making sure you provide a positive role model for those students,” Roman said. “Secondarily it’s to keep that school as safe as possible, that SRO be responsible in part for ensuring there are protocols and processes in place for difficult situations. Much as we’ve seen in the recent weeks, just having the school in collaboration with school administration prepared for those. I do think our schools are prepared for that and I think having SROs can only enhance that and ensure that that preparedness is sustainable.”

Currently, there is one resource officer at each high school. Chief Roman told WDBJ7 he would like to see two.

Roman said he would like to see an SRO at each of the city’s middle schools.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is responsible for officers in the city’s elementary schools.

Funding issues and staffing shortages could complicate expansion of the SRO program, but more than one member of city council expressed support for the idea during the meeting Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos
crash, wreck, ambulance
Plane crashes at Blue Ridge Regional Airport Saturday
Roanoke Police
Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
NCAA baseball logo
NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard

Latest News

Pulaski County Public Schools summer meal program underway
The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts held a free vaccine clinic for restaurant...
Health district holds free Hepatitis A vaccine clinic for restaurant workers
78th Anniversary Of D-Day At Memorial Monday
$1M Gift Announced By D-Day Memorial Toward Motor Pool Project