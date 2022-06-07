Scattered showers and storms return

Thickening clouds this morning

Scattered showers and storm return Tue.-Wed.

Another front arrives by the weekend

After a gorgeous start to the week, an area of high pressure will exit offshore this morning, giving way to an approaching cold front today. The front is expected to stall overhead through Wednesday bringing a better chance of showers and storms. Here’s the daily breakdown.

A cold front brings scattered showers and storms to the region Tuesday. (WDBJ7)

TUESDAY

Our next chance for rain moves in today as a front approaches the area. Look for increasing clouds early in the day with scattered showers entering the west this morning, then shifting east through early afternoon. Not all areas will see showers, but there’s a high enough chance that you may want to reconsider any things like staining your deck or refinishing your driveway. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Scattered showers and storms possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

The cold front stalls over the area by midweek which should bring more showers and storms to the area. The exact location of where the front stalls is still uncertain, however, models have been showing a higher concentration of storms along the VA/NC border counties.

Storm motion is expected to be around 25mph, so these would be slow-moving soakers over the same areas, which may deliver localized flooding concerns. Watch out for ponding water out on area roads.

A stalled front will bring additional showers Wednesday, mainly along the VA/NC border. (WDBJ7)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the week. High pressure starts to build in again on Thursday allowing for drier conditions Thursday and most of Friday.

Another cold front moves in by the weekend with the best chance of showers early Saturday. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND

Another cold front will approach the region late Friday night which should bring additional rain chances. The timing will be critical in whether we salvage Saturday or whether showers would linger throughout the day. At this time, it looks like the best chance of rain Saturday would be through early afternoon. Drier weather follows the front for late Saturday into Sunday. Both days offer highs in the upper 70s.

THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Alex has moved out to sea and is no longer a threat to the mainland. Not other tropical development is likely in the next 3-5 days.

You can find more information in our Hurricane Center.

