Transportation Security Administration officials remind people about safe flying tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel officials say with summer vacations in full swing, airports are seeing almost pre-pandemic levels of people taking to the skies.

“I would suggest getting to the airport about an hour and a half before your flight. Checking in an hour and a half. That gives you plenty of time to check your bag, make your way to the check point, get something to eat if you want and then if you do find you’ve forgotten something in your bag, you can go through the options of what to do with it rather than to abandon it,” said Eric Guthier, Supervisory Transportation Security Officer.

Some of those travelers might need a reminder about what you can and can’t bring in your carryon.

One thing you can’t bring in a carryon, a firearm.

Officials say at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport five guns have been found at the TSA checkpoint in 2022.

They say you can fly with a firearm if you follow the rules.

“You want to make sure it’s unloaded. It’s packed in a hard sided case. That if you have ammunition, that that’s in its original container in that case. Lock the case,” said Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for Transportation Security Administration.

It’s also important to follow the 3-1-1 rule.

“Each item has to be 3.4 ounces or smaller, fit in a 1 quart sized bag and everybody is allowed one of those quart sized bags,” said Farbstein.

“This was one day last week at our checkpoint out here around the corner. The most common thing we see is beverages especially this time of year as the weather gets warmer. We start to see a lot of sunblock. There’s always a good amount of your hairsprays, your toothpaste, your shaving cream,” said Guthier.

