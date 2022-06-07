Hometown Local
Watching Your Wallet: Helping parents with healthcare

WATCHING YOUR WALLET: Navigating Medicare
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
Helping an aging parent sign up for Medicare is a task many will face at some point in life. Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa gets the experts’ advice on helping mom and dad navigate the process in this Watching Your Wallet.

Medicare can be a complex process -- and there are penalties for delaying enrollment. Which is why being proactive and understanding the process now can help. First step if you have questions, get help from someone who isn’t trying to sell you something.

The experts at NerdWallet say if you can afford it, get a Medicare advisor or advocate.

That could cost you between $500 and $1,000. If that’s not possible -- reach out to your state’s health insurance assistance program known as SHIP. It’s free and you can find yours at shiphelp.org.

Also check out Medicare.gov and download the Medicare & You handbook. Be careful of scammers. Make sure your parents know that Medicare doesn’t call people to sell them things. And it can’t enroll you in a plan over the phone unless you initiate the call. Medicare will never call and ask for your Medicare number protect that number at all costs. It’s like a bank account number.

