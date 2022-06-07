Potential witness in Lynchburg death investigation located

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they were able to locate and speak with a potential witness sought after a death investigation that began in April.

Steven Church was located on May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee, and spoke to the LPD Criminal Investigations Division. He was cooperative and gave a statement outlining events that preceded John Cashman’s death.

Cashman was found April 19 dead in an apartment along Kemper Street during a welfare check. A cause of death is yet to be released.

