Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Potential witness in Lynchburg death investigation located

Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police Department(Lynchburg Police Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say they were able to locate and speak with a potential witness sought after a death investigation that began in April.

Steven Church was located on May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee, and spoke to the LPD Criminal Investigations Division. He was cooperative and gave a statement outlining events that preceded John Cashman’s death.

Cashman was found April 19 dead in an apartment along Kemper Street during a welfare check. A cause of death is yet to be released.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
police lights
State Police: Man found dead as police attempt to execute search warrant
Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Man dies after fight in NW Roanoke Sunday night
Roanoke Police
Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
The Salvation Army of Lynchburg
Lynchburg Salvation Army asking for donations amid high inflation
Scattered showers and storms are possible again Wednesday.
Tuesday, June 7 - Evening Outlook
Roanoke County, Cox working to expand rural broadband access
Expanding Broadband to Rural Communities