Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

11-year-old dies after rescue from Dan River

(MGN)
By Kenneth Thomas
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An 11-year-old boy is dead after rescue crews pulled him from the Dan River Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to N Riverwalk Trail at 3:54 p.m. The boy’s last reported location was behind Woodall Chevrolet. The Danville Fire Department responded with two boats and searched the immediate area where they boy was found and pulled from the water.

Department members brought the boy to shore and began CPR. Members of Danville Life Saving Crew transported him to SOVAH emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
ambulance
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

Latest News

High School Sports Scoreboard June 7, 2022
High School Sports Scoreboard June 7, 2022
Authorities respond to incident aboard Alleghany Co. school bus involving pellet gun
Survey Provides Feedback On Montgomery Co. Superintendent Search
Survey Provides Feedback On Montgomery Co. Superintendent Search
A Look At New River Restoration Projects
A Look At New River Restoration Projects