11-year-old dies after rescue from Dan River

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - An 11-year-old boy is dead after rescue crews pulled him from the Dan River Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to N Riverwalk Trail at 3:54 p.m. The boy’s last reported location was behind Woodall Chevrolet. The Danville Fire Department responded with two boats and searched the immediate area where they boy was found and pulled from the water.

Department members brought the boy to shore and began CPR. Members of Danville Life Saving Crew transported him to SOVAH emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

