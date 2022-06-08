Hometown Local
7@four: Pet Talk, June 8, 2022

By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a weekly segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

Joe in Bedford asked, “I have noticed a lot of ticks on my dogs over the last few months. I normally use a collar for them from the store. Is this effective enough and should I be doing this year round?”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

