Amherst County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing resident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing on June 7th.

Joshua Kane Grant, 41, of Amherst County, was last reported seen by a family member on June 6th at around 2:30 p.m. in the Snowden area of Amherst County.

Investigators say Grant is 6′2″ tall and weighs 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing white swim trunks with a floral print and black crocs.

Anyone with information on Grant’s location is asked to call the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office at 434-946-9300.

