Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Appalachian Power proposes plan to extend broadband access in Bland and Montgomery County

(WSAZ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY/BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power announced a proposal Wednesday that could make broadband access available to nearly 15,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery County and Bland County.

Bland and Montgomery County officials have chosen internet service provider GigaBeam Networks to collaborate on the project.

“Our efforts to bring quality internet access to parts of Bland and Montgomery counties in many ways mirrors what we’ve accomplished in nearby Grayson County,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “Fiber-optic cable allows us to utilize new digital technology on the grid to improve electric service for customers, while also creating an opportunity to lease the excess fiber to an internet service provider for broadband.”

The company says the lengthy and costly middle-mile infrastructure required to reach customers in mountainous terrain and sparse populations often hinders broadband expansion in rural communities.

Bland and Montgomery counties through the New River Valley Regional Commission received a $39 million Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) grant late last year from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to assist with financing the project.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
ambulance
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

Latest News

Consul-General Seijoong Kwon honored the enduring relationship during a visit to the Salem...
Korean diplomat visits Roanoke College, honors enduring relationship
Police lights.
Charges pending against two men after shootout in Campbell County
More federal funding for high-speed internet should advance universal broadband in Virginia.
More federal funding advances universal broadband in Virginia
Millwald Theatre Renovation
Millwald Theatre Renovation