Authorities respond to incident aboard Alleghany Co. school bus involving pellet gun

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As a bus was making its afternoon run from school board offices in Low Moor to Alleghany High School, an incident involving a student with a pellet gun occurred.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office and Alleghany County Public Schools, this is considered an isolated incident and no injuries were reported. There is no continued threat.

Alternative education students are housed in an area of the school board office and utilize this bus.

“The high level of cooperation between school officials and the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office led to the incident being resolved safely and effectively,” a joint release from both the Sheriff’s Office and school offices stated.

Parents of students that were known to be on the bus were notified of the incident.

More than one juvenile has been taken into custody.

Contact 540-965-1770 with information.

