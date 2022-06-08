Charges pending against two men after shootout in Campbell County
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending against two men after they shot at each other on a road in Campbell County.
Police say the incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Rt. 460 and Rt. 24.
Both men went to the emergency room for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Check for more on this developing story.
