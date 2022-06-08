Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Danville police investgating homicide at Lands End

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead inside a home at Lands End Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded shortly after 9:00 a.m. to 10 Lands End after a 911 caller requested a well-being check on the woman.

Responding officers found Brittany Nicole Poole, 30, unresponsive inside the home. The Danville Life Saving Crew pronounced Poole dead at the scene.

Police say Poole’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy and cause of death.

Police are asking residents of Lands End and the surrounding areas who might have surveillance cameras to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510. Additionally, anyone with information on this incident or any suspicious activity in the Lands End area is asked to call the Danville Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
ambulance
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Joshua Kane Grant, reported missing from Amherst County.
Amherst County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing resident
HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
No children needed medical assistance after HoneyTree bus crash on I-581S
Peg McGuire announces candidacy for Roanoke City Council.
McGuire announces candidacy for Roanoke City Council