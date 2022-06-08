Danville police investgating homicide at Lands End

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead inside a home at Lands End Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded shortly after 9:00 a.m. to 10 Lands End after a 911 caller requested a well-being check on the woman.

Responding officers found Brittany Nicole Poole, 30, unresponsive inside the home. The Danville Life Saving Crew pronounced Poole dead at the scene.

Police say Poole’s body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy and cause of death.

Police are asking residents of Lands End and the surrounding areas who might have surveillance cameras to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510. Additionally, anyone with information on this incident or any suspicious activity in the Lands End area is asked to call the Danville Police Department.

