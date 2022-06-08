Log House 1776 restaurant serving customers again after October fire

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A staple to the Wytheville community is back up and running after being closed since October.

The Log House 1776 Restaurant is serving food and drinks again.

The restaurant was forced to close in October after a fire broke out on the first floor.

According to the restaurant, Log House 1776 re-opened its doors to the public May 23.

The building was built as a log cabin in 1776 before being transformed into a restaurant.

