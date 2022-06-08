Lynchburg area leaders excited for Central Virginia Training Center site future

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg area leaders are excited about what lies ahead at the Central Virginia Training Center.

The site was previously closed as area leaders turned their attention to the campus’ future. One roadblock was $25 million in bond defeasance, which was recently secured in the state budget.

Wednesday, area leaders said that will move up the timeline for redevelopment on the property. They’re excited for what’s ahead.

“Overlooking the James River and downtown Lynchburg, the redeveloped site will be a premier location to attract capital investment and talent, thus enhancing our region’s urban core,” said Megan Lucas, Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance CEO.

They hope to see redevelopment start in the coming years.

