McGuire announces candidacy for Roanoke City Council

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Peg McGuire’s team announced Wednesday she will be running for Roanoke City Council.

McGuire, who is running as a Republican, will look to fill the seat vacated after Robert Jeffrey pleaded no contest to one charge of embezzlement and was found guilty of obtaining money by false pretenses earlier this year.

Her team says her platform includes more resources for first responders, lower taxes and regulations across the board and addressing the pandemic-era learning loss of students.

McGuire served as the director of communications for the Virginia Museum of Transportation, where she was in charge of the marketing and media for the Norfolk & Western Class J 611 Steam Passenger Locomotive. She is also a Commissioner for the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

