More federal funding advances universal broadband in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A major announcement of additional federal funding for high-speed internet should bring Virginia closer to the goal of universal broadband.

This week, Sen. Mark Warner joined White House officials in announcing almost $220 million in broadband funding for Virginia.

That’s in addition to $480 million already in play.

“No excuse, why every household in Virginia by 2024 -25 should not have affordable high speed broadband to their home,” Warner told reporters during a teleconference Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia was one of the first states to receive the latest round of funding.

Warner said affordable broadband has become an economic necessity, especially for Virginia’s rural areas.

