Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

National Center for Healthy Veterans celebrates another milestone

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Lancaster County, PA village on Valor Farm, the first veterans community center has been built.

Complete with a new kitchen and exercise room, another step has been made in helping those who fought for our country.

A crowd listened in as the building was dedicated Wednesday.

“We think our nation’s veterans deserve to be healthy, deserve to be given the privilege to reach their full God-given potential and then pay back to America as only they can,” said Bob Dees, National Center for Healthy Veterans board of directors president.

But the progress of getting the building up isn’t the only thing that’s happened here.

The National Center for Healthy Veterans has already got some veterans living in homes on-site - a huge step from where they were about a year ago.

“But it’s not about the buildings, it’s not about the tiny homes - it’s about the people,” said Dees.

People who work these grounds say it’s been remarkable to see folks wrap around each other and support the cause.

“There’s a comradery here that a lot of people lose after they leave the military and that’s coming back and that’s real good,” said Zachary Farrell, assistant farming manager.

But, more work is still to be done. You can see where the next homes will be built - a sign of more veteran healing to take place in the near future.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
ambulance
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

Latest News

Millwald Theatre planning to reopen this fall
The Millwald Theatre planning for fall opening
Senator Tim Kaine talks Gun Legislation and Gas Prices
Senator Tim Kaine talks Gun Legislation and Gas Prices
Central Virginia Training Center
Lynchburg area leaders excited for Central Virginia Training Center site future
Additional Funding for Broadband coming to Virginia
Additional Funding for Broadband coming for Virginia
National Center for Healthy Veterans Completes First Veterans Community Center Built in...
National Center for Healthy Veterans Completes First Veterans Community Center Built in Campbell County