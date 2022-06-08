National Center for Healthy Veterans celebrates another milestone

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Lancaster County, PA village on Valor Farm, the first veterans community center has been built.

Complete with a new kitchen and exercise room, another step has been made in helping those who fought for our country.

A crowd listened in as the building was dedicated Wednesday.

“We think our nation’s veterans deserve to be healthy, deserve to be given the privilege to reach their full God-given potential and then pay back to America as only they can,” said Bob Dees, National Center for Healthy Veterans board of directors president.

But the progress of getting the building up isn’t the only thing that’s happened here.

The National Center for Healthy Veterans has already got some veterans living in homes on-site - a huge step from where they were about a year ago.

“But it’s not about the buildings, it’s not about the tiny homes - it’s about the people,” said Dees.

People who work these grounds say it’s been remarkable to see folks wrap around each other and support the cause.

“There’s a comradery here that a lot of people lose after they leave the military and that’s coming back and that’s real good,” said Zachary Farrell, assistant farming manager.

But, more work is still to be done. You can see where the next homes will be built - a sign of more veteran healing to take place in the near future.

