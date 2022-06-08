New River Conservancy working to identify and repair areas of ecological concern

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Conservancy wants your help in identifying areas of ecological concern around the New River and water systems that feed into it.

The group is working on riparian restoration projects in Montgomery County, Giles County and parts of Craig County.

This means any area within 35 feet of a a river or stream bank.

The New River Conservancy says projects can include: riparian reforestation, livestock exclusion fencing, native plant restoration, invasive species management, and wildlife habitat improvement, bank restoration, bankfull-floodplain connectivity, improvements to storm water management features, hyporheic zone connectivity and function, prescribed fire, environmental interpretive materials.

“This work is just trying to patch together what we can and try to turn things around that will benefit not only our communities, but our health and the health and resiliency of the planet,” New River Conservancy’s Tom Saxton said.

If you know an area that could use a face-lift, you can email it to the New River Conservancy by July 1, at tom@newriverconservancy.org.

