No major injuries reported after bus crash on I-581S

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no major injuries have been reported after a bus overturned on I-581S near Valley View Wednesday afternoon.

The department is asking drivers near the area to use caution and to look for alternate routes if possible.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane at mile marker two in Roanoke City are closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

