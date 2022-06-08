Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

No major injuries reported after bus crash on I-581S

Traffic on I-581S after a bus crash.
Traffic on I-581S after a bus crash.(WDBJ7)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no major injuries have been reported after a bus overturned on I-581S near Valley View Wednesday afternoon.

The department is asking drivers near the area to use caution and to look for alternate routes if possible.

According to VDOT, the south left shoulder, left lane, and center lane at mile marker two in Roanoke City are closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
ambulance
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

Latest News

VDOT
Rockbridge Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81S cleared
Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
US Route 2 near Lavigne Road in South Hero is closed until further notice
One dead after motorcycle crash in Grayson County
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
One dead, another seriously injured after crash in Buchanan