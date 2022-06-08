Police looking for man suspected of robbing jewelry store

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is looking for a person they believe is responsible for stealing a necklace from a jewelry store on Tuesday.

According to the department, the suspect stole a gold necklace valued at about $6,700 from Frantz Diamonds on Electric Road just before 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say the suspect walked out of the store but may have left the area in a white four-door sedan resembling a Hyundai Elantra, as reported by witnesses.

The man is described as a thin, white male in his early twenties who was about 5′8′' to 5′9′'. Surveillance images show him wearing a long sleeved, navy blue Mossy Oak shirt, black shoes, a black hat and a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke County Police Department, Det. J.C. Gallagher.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.