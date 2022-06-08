Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Police looking for man suspected of robbing jewelry store

Roanoke County Police believe the suspect stole a gold necklace valued at about $6,700 from...
Roanoke County Police believe the suspect stole a gold necklace valued at about $6,700 from Frantz Diamonds(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is looking for a person they believe is responsible for stealing a necklace from a jewelry store on Tuesday.

According to the department, the suspect stole a gold necklace valued at about $6,700 from Frantz Diamonds on Electric Road just before 5:30 p.m.

Deputies say the suspect walked out of the store but may have left the area in a white four-door sedan resembling a Hyundai Elantra, as reported by witnesses.

The man is described as a thin, white male in his early twenties who was about 5′8′' to 5′9′'. Surveillance images show him wearing a long sleeved, navy blue Mossy Oak shirt, black shoes, a black hat and a white mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke County Police Department, Det. J.C. Gallagher.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
ambulance
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

Latest News

Senators Warner, Kaine announce funding for southwest Virginia food bank
Wednesday Morning (6/8/22) Update
Morning Weather Talk Live Wednesday 6/8
Beautiful scenery and local attractions can help your vacation dollars stretch farther
You don't have to go far from home to have a great summer vacation
Showers and storms develop again today. Some could be on the stronger side.
Wednesday June 8, Morning FastCast