Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office participates in Special Olympics Torch Run

Deputies ran more than 8-miles to help raise awareness and donations.
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke law enforcement hit the ground running Wednesday to bring light to a big cause.

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia.

Each year, agencies across the country run, bike, or walk to help raise awareness and donations for the organization.

Together, they run more than a thousand miles over an 8-day period.

Sheriff Antonio Hash says he’s proud of the men and women who ran to give back to their community.

“We take this very seriously every day to do the job, and show up but we count it as an honor and a privilege to be a part of these other agencies who are taking care of other entities around our world—around our city to make the lives of others great. We are very appreciative of that,” said Antonio Hash, Roanoke City’s sheriff.

Roanoke City Public Schools partnered with the sheriff’s office and provided a bus to follow them on their 8-mile journey.

On May 14, from 12:00p to 3:00p Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office will host another event at Red Robin on Valley View Blvd. as a part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Deputies will also host a hot dog sale on the corner of 3rd Street and Campbell Avenue to help raise on May 25 beginning at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.

You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

