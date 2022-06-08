Hometown Local
Scattered storms continue today and some could be strong

Keep the umbrellas nearby with a chance of showers and storms
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
  • Unsettled weather lingers through midweek
  • Isolated severe weather possible Wednesday afternoon
  • Another front arrives by the weekend

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon into tonight. A Marginal Risk means isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat from any of these storms would be strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 58mph, heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding and even some isolated pockets of small hail.

We're under a Marginal Risk of severe weather today.
We're under a Marginal Risk of severe weather today.(WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY

The cold front stalls over the area Wednesday which should bring more showers and storms to the area by the afternoon. However, it may take until Wednesday evening for the best storm chances to occur.

These would be slow-moving soakers, which may deliver localized flooding concerns. Watch out for ponding water out on area roads. A few may also turn severe with gusty wind and hail.

Any showers/storms diminish late Wednesday night into early Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon. A few may be strong.
Scattered showers and storms develop during the afternoon. A few may be strong.(WDBJ7)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Temperatures will range from the upper 70s and low 80s through the end of the week. High pressure starts to build in again on Thursday allowing for drier conditions Thursday and most of Friday. Lower dew points also mean it will feel very comfortable.

THE WEEKEND

Another cold front will approach the region late Friday night which should bring additional rain chances. The timing will be critical in whether we salvage Saturday or whether showers would linger throughout the day. At this time, it looks like the best chance of rain Saturday would be through early afternoon. Drier weather follows the front for late Saturday into Sunday. Both days offer highs in the upper 70s.

Another cold front moves in by the weekend with the best chance of showers early Saturday.
Another cold front moves in by the weekend with the best chance of showers early Saturday.(WDBJ7)

THE TROPICS

Alex has moved out to sea and dissipated. No other tropical development is likely in the next 3-5 days.

You can find more information in our Hurricane Center.

