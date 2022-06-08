Hometown Local
Senators Warner, Kaine announce funding for southwest Virginia food bank

(Will Thomas)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that more than $600,000 in federal funding will support a pilot program in several Virginia food banks, including Feeding Southwest Virginia.

In a press release, the senators say $627,837 will be administered to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) to help food banks expand their operations and food delivery in underserved areas - specifically remote, rural and low income communities. Feed More, Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank and Feeding Southwest Virginia will benefit from the money. It’s unclear how the money will be distributed among the three.

“Virginians shouldn’t have to worry about where they’re going to find their next meal,” said Senators Warner and Kaine in a statement. “We’re glad this federal funding will be used to help food banks across Virginia expand their operations and continue providing nutritious food to underserved communities.”

The funding, according to the Senators, was awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Emergency Food Assistance Program’s Reach and Resiliency Grants.

