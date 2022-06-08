Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

‘The stork is on the way’: Nick Cannon addresses speculation he’s expecting more kids

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last...
The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.(The Wendy Williams Show / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nick Cannon says he’s adding to his family.

The father of seven said “the stork is on the way” when asked about speculation he’s expecting three more babies later this year.

During an appearance on Angela Lee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon suggested he plans to break his own personal record when it comes to having kids.

He also mentioned he tried celibacy but didn’t stick with it.

The entertainer already shares seven children with their mothers – including twins born last June.

A third baby born last June – Cannon’s youngest child, Zen – died from brain cancer in December at 5 months old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
ambulance
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."
Rare first edition of Harry Potter for sale
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
7@four: Pet Talk, June 8, 2022
7@four: Pet Talk, June 8, 2022
‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive