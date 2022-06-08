Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts design contest for new logo

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation is looking for a new logo and is seeking inspiration from the community.

According to the museum, the new logo will be used on it website, social media, posters, flyers and all promotional materials.

The deadline to enter a submission for a new logo is June 19, 2022. All entries are to be submitted via email to info@vmt.org.

The winner will receive an annual family membership to the museum and a VMT gift pack.

