Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for child allergy medication

Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected...
Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy due to potential microbial contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, testing found some of the product had elevated levels of yeast and mold and could contain bacteria.

So far, the company has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or complications.

Allergy Bee Gone is used to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for application.

Lot 2006491 with an expiration date of 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.

It was distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors, retail stores and online.

Anyone with Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, lot 2006491, should stop using it, discard any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Police release name of man dead after being hit by tractor-trailer in Bedford Co.
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Person found dead in Elliston woods
ambulance
55-year-old man dies after Roanoke fight Sunday night
The department asks that parents monitor all their child's social media activity and accounts.
Salem Police: Teen in custody after “concerning” social media photos

Latest News

Coronavirus graphic.
COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia
Downtown Lynchburg Library Reopens
Downtown Lynchburg library reopening June 21st
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house
A few showers/storms are possible this afternoon and evening.
June 8: Forecast Update
Courtesy: Virginia Museum of Transportation
Virginia Museum of Transportation hosts design contest for new logo