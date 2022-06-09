7@four previews charity yard sale

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a way this weekend for you to shop, save money and help support a good cause.

At the Proceeds 4 Poverty yard sale in Troutville, all the proceeds help people in need around the world, including refugees in Jordan, community centers in India, clean water for people, children in Haiti, Ukraine Aid for Refugees and survivors of sex trafficking in Central Virginia.

Items for sale include appliances, antiques, electronics, furniture, jewelry, sporting goods, tools, baby and kids toys, DVDs, CDs, kitchen items, home décor items, cars and boats.

The Proceeds for Poverty 2-day sale is Friday, June 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Rainbow Forest Baptist Church on Rainbow Forest Drive in Troutville.

