7@four previews Domestic Violence Conference

Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One in four women experiences severe intimate partner physical violence. For men, it’s one in nine, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
This weekend, there is a conference happening in Salem, brought to our area by Positive Impact Ministries. It’s Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at 2049 East Main Street.
Text RSVP to 540-759-1060.
