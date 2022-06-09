7@four previews Domestic Violence Conference

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One in four women experiences severe intimate partner physical violence. For men, it’s one in nine, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

This weekend, there is a conference happening in Salem, brought to our area by Positive Impact Ministries. It’s Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 at 2049 East Main Street.

Text RSVP to 540-759-1060.

Watch the video to see guest speaker Tanecia Newman preview the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.