7@four previews new Roanoke restaurant

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two locations of a new Virginia restaurant have opened: Los Amigos Bar & Grill.

One is off Williamson Road; there is another at Smith Mountain Lake.

The Latin American cuisine is billed as fresh, non-GMO, gluten-free and organic.

Owner Jimmy Santos is from Honduras and has 18+ years in the Latin American restaurant business.

Watch the video to see Santos talk about the business.

