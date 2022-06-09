7@four previews new Roanoke restaurant
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two locations of a new Virginia restaurant have opened: Los Amigos Bar & Grill.
One is off Williamson Road; there is another at Smith Mountain Lake.
The Latin American cuisine is billed as fresh, non-GMO, gluten-free and organic.
Owner Jimmy Santos is from Honduras and has 18+ years in the Latin American restaurant business.
Watch the video to see Santos talk about the business.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.