Bedford Electric begins new methods for reporting outages

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Electric Department is launching its new Power Outage System, giving our customers extra methods to report outages.

Updated options include:

-️ Report an outage through the town website at bedfordva.gov and click on OUTAGE MANAGEMENT.

-️ Report the outage through a new website, bedfordpoweroutage.com, with a map that can be accessed on a desktop, tablet or smartphone.

-️ Call the outage phone number, 540-258-4057. Customers are reminded to speak clearly and slowly. 

The department says, “These NEW easy-to-use options allow the Bedford Electric Department to respond accurately and quickly to any outage, making our response time better and cutting out the middleman.”

