Bedford Electric begins new methods for reporting outages

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Electric Department is launching its new Power Outage System, giving our customers extra methods to report outages.

Updated options include:

-️ Report an outage through the town website at bedfordva.gov and click on OUTAGE MANAGEMENT.

-️ Report the outage through a new website, bedfordpoweroutage.com , with a map that can be accessed on a desktop, tablet or smartphone.

-️ Call the outage phone number, 540-258-4057. Customers are reminded to speak clearly and slowly.

The department says, “These NEW easy-to-use options allow the Bedford Electric Department to respond accurately and quickly to any outage, making our response time better and cutting out the middleman.”

