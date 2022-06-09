BWXT selected to manufacture microreactors
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A company based out of Lynchburg will be building the first advanced nuclear microreactor in the U.S.
BWX Technologies was awarded a contract by the Department of Defense to do that work.
The prototype will be delivered in 2024 for testing.
BWXT says the reactors will provide clean, zero-carbon energy for a variety of purposes.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.