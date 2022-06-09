BWXT selected to manufacture microreactors

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A company based out of Lynchburg will be building the first advanced nuclear microreactor in the U.S.

BWX Technologies was awarded a contract by the Department of Defense to do that work.

The prototype will be delivered in 2024 for testing.

BWXT says the reactors will provide clean, zero-carbon energy for a variety of purposes.

