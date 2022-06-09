Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
Advertisement

Chairman Bennie Thompson sets stage for January 6 committee

Chairman Bennie Thompson sets stage for January 6 committee
Chairman Bennie Thompson sets stage for January 6 committee
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Jan 6th of 2021 thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to over through the 2020 presidential Election. A special House Committee was formed to investigate the security breach.

Brookings Institution Fellow Molly Reynolds has followed the committee for months, and said Chairman Bernie Thompson has telegraphed his plan from the beginning.

“One of the things that I think is most important about Mr. Thompson’s involvement, is that as the chair of the committee, he has made clear for many months that the strategy that the committee was using was to gather as much information as possible, and then tell the world about it,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds is following the committee’s investigation, which has not yet released much evidence.

Thompson is now expected to show exhibits on several different aspects of the attack, from intelligence failures to the plan to overturn the election.

“What we’re really seeing is that, sort of the realization of that strategic choice by Mr. Thompson,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds said airing the first hearing in prime time will reintroduce the Capitol riot and those responsible to the public.

“That might capture the attention of people who maybe haven’t been paying as much attention to the ins and outs of who came in for a deposition, and who’s suing,” Reynolds said.

The final committee report is expected in the fall. The committee does not have the authority to indict anyone. That power lies with the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HoneyTree daycare bus overturned on I-581S
Driver cuts off daycare bus with 11 kids onboard, police say
A 13-year-old was paralyzed after an accident at a pool in North Dakota.
Mom warns parents to be vigilant after 13-year-old paralyzed by pool accident
Police lights.
Man found shot to death in Roanoke parking lot
Roanoke County Police believe the suspect stole a gold necklace valued at about $6,700 from...
Police looking for man suspected of robbing jewelry store
Crews respond to Sharp Top Mountain after man is struck by lightning.
Man survives being struck by lightning in Bedford County

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
LIVE: Biden remarks at Summit of the Americas
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Calls for democracy at Summit of the Americas despite snubs