Evan Hughes giving life to Hokies Baseball on the radio

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Evan Hughes is in his first year as the full-time voice of the Virginia Tech Baseball team.

“I truly think that I have the best seat in the house,” he said.

Hughes gives life to the Hokies Baseball radio broadcasts.

“I could not have asked for a better start to my professional career than the one I’ve had this year,” he said.

Hughes is no stranger to the Virginia Tech airwaves. During his time at Virginia Tech as a student, he filled in on baseball calls. he graduated in 2021 and since last summer, he’s been a full time member of Virginia Tech Sports Network.

“I’m in my first year, I’m nowhere close to being a finished product but I love the opportunity with baseball, you get so many games you have the opportunity to grow, you have a chance to throw out a homerun call like ‘goodbye baseball, hello sledge hammer’, see how it’s received,” he said. “Maybe fans like it, maybe they don’t and you kind of learn as you go.”

In year one, he’s now called a game at Hokies Baseball game at Fenway Park and has been alongside this historic post-season run. He’s now preparing for the program’s first ever Super Regional.

“Just knowing that I have the opportunity to bring the Virginia Tech Hokies to life on the air, I grew up listening to Virginia Tech, I grew up loving Bill Roth and loving Mike Burnop and I don’t take it for granted for a single day, now that I have that opportunity,” Hughes said.

His words paint the picture of a team now making history with every game it plays.

Hughes will be back in the headset this weekend, telling the stories of a team doing what’s never been done in Blacksburg before.

It’s a dream job for many, but a reality for Evan Hughes.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than Virginia Tech,” he said.

